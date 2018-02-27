Nursing unions to strike April 12-13

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Small independent nursing unions will strike across Italy for 48 hours on April 12 and 13, source said Tuesday. They said that a "miserable" new national contract that was recently signed "will not stop us". The unions, Nursing-up and Nursind, already struck on February 23, when they said 80% of their members walked off the job.
