Rome

Nursing unions to strike April 12-13

'Miserable new contract won't stop us'



Rome, February 27 - Small independent nursing unions will strike across Italy for 48 hours on April 12 and 13, source said Tuesday. They said that a "miserable" new national contract that was recently signed "will not stop us". The unions, Nursing-up and Nursind, already struck on February 23, when they said 80% of their members walked off the job.

