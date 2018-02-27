Salaria Sport Village confiscated from Anemone

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - A Rome court on Tuesday ordered that the Salaria Sport Village, a complex worth around 70 million euros, be confiscated. The complex belongs to businessman Diego Anemone's Società Sportiva Roma Srl. Anemone was recently sentenced to six years in jail in relation to corruption in contracts for the 2009 G8 summit in Italy and other major events.
