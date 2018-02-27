FCA 'contacts' with China's Geely before Daimler (4)

New York, February 27 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had contacts with Geely of China before the Chinese group became the largest shareholder in Daimler, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. It said Geely and FCA talked about a possible merger but the preliminary talks were interrupted in mid-2017 because of differences on valuations. The billionaire who controls Geely, Li Shufu, contacted FCA while evaluating options to expand outside China, Bloomberg reported. Li decided not to present a formal offer because of differences of opinion over the future evaluation of FCA. There has been a lot of speculation about Chinese interest in FCA recently. Among the potential bidders, media said, were Dongfeng Motor, Great Wall, Guangzhou Automobile and Geely. The latter denied a bid fro FCA in mid-August. Geely is a multinational carmaker headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. It sells passenger vehicles under the Geely Auto, Volvo, Lynk & Co, PROTON, and Lotus brands and commercial vehicles under the London EV Company and Yuan Cheng New Energy Commercial Vehicle brands.