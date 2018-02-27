FCA 'contacts' with China's Geely before Daimler (4)

New York
27/02/2018
New York, February 27 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had contacts with Geely of China before the Chinese group became the largest shareholder in Daimler, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. It said Geely and FCA talked about a possible merger but the preliminary talks were interrupted in mid-2017 because of differences on valuations. The billionaire who controls Geely, Li Shufu, contacted FCA while evaluating options to expand outside China, Bloomberg reported. Li decided not to present a formal offer because of differences of opinion over the future evaluation of FCA. There has been a lot of speculation about Chinese interest in FCA recently. Among the potential bidders, media said, were Dongfeng Motor, Great Wall, Guangzhou Automobile and Geely. The latter denied a bid fro FCA in mid-August. Geely is a multinational carmaker headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. It sells passenger vehicles under the Geely Auto, Volvo, Lynk & Co, PROTON, and Lotus brands and commercial vehicles under the London EV Company and Yuan Cheng New Energy Commercial Vehicle brands.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online