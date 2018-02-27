Catania

Shepherd shot dead near Catania

Brother in serious condition

Catania, February 27 - A 67-year-old shepherd was shot dead in the countryside near Catania on Monday, sources said Tuesday. Giuseppe Destro was shot while tending his sheep with his brother Carmelo, 59, who was seriously injured. Police said they thought the suspected hitmen who shot the brothers acted out of a motive linked to the brothers' work.

