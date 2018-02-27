Rome

Rome deploys task force for icy holes

Rome, February 27 - Rome city council on Tuesday deployed a task force to deal with the problem of icy holes across the Italian capital. Some 32 teams of technicians have fanned out across the city to free up the holes which have turned into treacherous pitfalls for pedestrians and drivers.

