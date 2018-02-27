Rome deploys task force for icy holes

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Rome city council on Tuesday deployed a task force to deal with the problem of icy holes across the Italian capital. Some 32 teams of technicians have fanned out across the city to free up the holes which have turned into treacherous pitfalls for pedestrians and drivers.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online