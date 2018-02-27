Frost 'to peak' Wednesday (3)

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Frost will "peak" across Italy on Wednesday with minimum temperatures falling to -6/7 degrees Celsius, weatherman Bernardo Gozzini said Tuesday. Temperatures will start rising gradually from Thursday afternoon, he said, and snow will gradually turn to rain. In the south of Italy this weekend temperature highs will reach 18-20 degrees, at least 15 higher than currently, Gozzini said. But there will be a possible fresh snowfall in Rome Thursday morning, he said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online