Rome

Trains hit by cold snap again

33 trains cancelled, mostly in Rome, Naples and Milan

Trains hit by cold snap again

Rome, February 27 - Trains were delayed and cancelled in Rome as a cold snap continued to bite Tuesday. All high-speed trains have been moved from Termini to Tiburtina station and delays of up to two hours have been registered. Five high-sped services were cancelled. In all, 33 trains will be cancelled across Italy today, mostly leaving from Rome, Naples and Milan, rail company Trenitalia said. Passengers arriving more than three hours late are entitled to full refunds, it said.

