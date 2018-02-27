Man nabbed for double murder (3)

Modena

Near Modena

Modena, February 27 - Italian police have arrested a man in connection with a double murder near Modena Tuesday, sources said. The man allegedly killed two brothers - his father-in-law and his wife's uncle - in the small town of Zocca in the Apennines. Police have so far not named the man.

