Man nabbed for double murder (3)

Modena
27/02/2018
Modena, February 27 - Italian police have arrested a man in connection with a double murder near Modena Tuesday, sources said. The man allegedly killed two brothers - his father-in-law and his wife's uncle - in the small town of Zocca in the Apennines. Police have so far not named the man.
Le altre notizie
