We'll have nothing to do with CasaPound - Berlusconi (4)

Rome, February 27 - Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday ruled out the prospect of the centre-right coalition having any relations with far-right group CasaPound. On Monday CasaPound's leader said he was ready to support a government led by Berlusconi's coalition ally, League leader Matteo Salvini. "Our coalition has nothing to do with CasaPound, nor with its programme," Berlusconi told a ANSA-Facebook Live Forum. "It will have nothing to do with CasaPound, not now, nor after the elections". Berlusconi reiterated on Tuesday that FI would not be willing to join the centre-left in a grand-coalition government if the outcome of Sunday's general election is inconclusive. "We are not Germany," Berlusconi said during the ANSA-Facebook Live Forum. "The parties on the field have different visions and principles and we centre-right leaders have made a commitment with our voters not to give life to grand coalitions, which in Italy are seen as shady deals. "I'm sure this won't happen and we'll be able to have a government". Berlusconi attacked the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), saying they are not ready to govern Italy. "The 5 Stars couldn't run a news stand, they have shown this wherever they have been called on to administer cities," Berlusconi said. He said that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker "very much liked" the centre-right's election programme when he presented to to him. He added that the parties of the centre-right coalition will hold a united rally in Rome on Thursday ahead of Sunday's general election.