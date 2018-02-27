M5S couldn't run a news stand - Berlusconi

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Forza Italia leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) are not ready to govern Italy. "The 5 Stars couldn't run a news stand, they have shown this wherever they have been called on to administer cities," Berlusconi told an ANSA-Facebook Live Forum.
