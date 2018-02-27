We'll have nothing to do with CasaPound - Berlusconi (2)

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Forza Italia leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday ruled out the prospect of the centre-right coalition have any relations with far-right group CasaPound. On Monday CasaPound's leader said he was ready to support a government led by Berlusconi's coalition ally, League leader Matteo Salvini. "Our coalition has nothing to do with CasaPound, nor with its programme," Berlusconi told a ANSA-Facebook Live Forum. "It will have nothing to do with CasaPound, not now, nor after the elections".
