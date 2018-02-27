Berlusconi rules out grand coalition (2)

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi reiterated on Tuesday that his Forza Italia party would not be willing to join the centre-left in a grand-coalition government if the outcome of Sunday's general election is inconclusive. "We are not Germany," Berlusconi said during a ANSA-Facebook Live Forum. "The parties on the field have different visions and principles and we centre-right leaders have made a commitment with our voters not to give life to grand coalitions, which in Italy are seen as shady deals. "I'm sure this won't happen and we'll be able to have a government".
