Rome

Berlusconi rules out grand coalition (2)

We're not Germany FI leader tells ANSA-Facebook Live Forum

Berlusconi rules out grand coalition (2)

Rome, February 27 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi reiterated on Tuesday that his Forza Italia party would not be willing to join the centre-left in a grand-coalition government if the outcome of Sunday's general election is inconclusive. "We are not Germany," Berlusconi said during a ANSA-Facebook Live Forum. "The parties on the field have different visions and principles and we centre-right leaders have made a commitment with our voters not to give life to grand coalitions, which in Italy are seen as shady deals. "I'm sure this won't happen and we'll be able to have a government".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Meteo, le previsioni per martedì

Meteo, le previsioni per martedì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33