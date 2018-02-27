Naples schools to be closed Wednesday too

Naples
27/02/2018
Naples, February 27 - After closing on Tuesday, schools in Naples will be shut on Wednesday too due to snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Mayor Luigi de Magistris said after a meeting at the prefect's department. De Magistris called on all Neapolitans to "avoid going out for the next 24 hours because the weather forecasts say the temperatures will be very low and the consequent formation of ice could be very dangerous".
