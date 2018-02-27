Tajani tells Welt wants to stay EP president (2)

Berlin

Berlin, February 27 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has played down talk of him becoming Italy's next premier if the centre right wins Sunday's general election. "I'd like to remain president of the European Parliament. It is important for Italy," Tajani said in an interview published by German daily die Welt on Tuesday. Tajani said he was "honoured" that Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi had mooted the idea of him being premier but added that he was doing "everything to work in the interest of Europe".

