Mediaset-Vivendi case adjourned, 'agreement possible'

Milan, February 27 - A Milan court hearing on a dispute between Mediaset and Vivendi over the French group's U-turn on a deal to buy Mediaset's Premium pay-TV business was adjourned until October 23 on Tuesday. Andrea Di Porto, a lawyer representing the Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest, said that "there is alway space in abstract terms for mediation, in all the cases in the world" when asked about the chances of the two parties reaching an out-of-court agreement.