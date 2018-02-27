Berlusconi says waiting for Tajani premier OK (2)

Rome, February 27 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that he was waiting for European Parliament President Antonio Tajani to give the OK before naming him as the centre right's candidate to be premier if it wins Sunday's general election. "I'm bound by him, due to the very high position he has, to name him only when he authorizes it," Berlusconi told Radio 1. "Everyone can see that he would be an excellent candidate. "Today Italy counts for nothing in Europe and around the world. "With him it would count for a lot because he is the president the European institution elected directly by the European citizens and, therefore, the most important one, and he is considered the best president there has ever been".