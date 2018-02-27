Rome

Berlusconi says waiting for Tajani premier OK (2)

FI leader says EP president would be excellent candidate

Berlusconi says waiting for Tajani premier OK (2)

Rome, February 27 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that he was waiting for European Parliament President Antonio Tajani to give the OK before naming him as the centre right's candidate to be premier if it wins Sunday's general election. "I'm bound by him, due to the very high position he has, to name him only when he authorizes it," Berlusconi told Radio 1. "Everyone can see that he would be an excellent candidate. "Today Italy counts for nothing in Europe and around the world. "With him it would count for a lot because he is the president the European institution elected directly by the European citizens and, therefore, the most important one, and he is considered the best president there has ever been".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Meteo, le previsioni per martedì

Meteo, le previsioni per martedì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33