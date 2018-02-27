Homeless man dies in Milan, possibly due to cold (2)

Milan

47-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest near central station

Milan, February 27 - A homeless man died in Milan early on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest arrest that may have been related to him suffering extreme cold, sources said. The 47-year-old man received paramedic assistance shortly after 8:00 near to Milan's central station but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the sources said. Temperatures dropped well below 0 degrees during the night.

