Homeless man dies in Milan, possibly due to cold (2)

Milan
27/02/2018
Milan, February 27 - A homeless man died in Milan early on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest arrest that may have been related to him suffering extreme cold, sources said. The 47-year-old man received paramedic assistance shortly after 8:00 near to Milan's central station but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the sources said. Temperatures dropped well below 0 degrees during the night.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online