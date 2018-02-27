Salvini says doesn't need CasaPound votes (2)

Rome, February 27 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he does not need CasaPound's votes after the leader of the far-right group said he was ready to support a government led by Salvini. "I don't need others' votes and I'm not interested in them," Salvini told RTL 102.5 radio. "People ask for clarity from me. I say thank you, but I don't need other people's votes, not for the League or for the centre-right (coalition)".