Rome

Salvini says doesn't need CasaPound votes (2)

Far-right group said it would support govt led by League head

Salvini says doesn't need CasaPound votes (2)

Rome, February 27 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he does not need CasaPound's votes after the leader of the far-right group said he was ready to support a government led by Salvini. "I don't need others' votes and I'm not interested in them," Salvini told RTL 102.5 radio. "People ask for clarity from me. I say thank you, but I don't need other people's votes, not for the League or for the centre-right (coalition)".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Meteo, le previsioni per martedì

Meteo, le previsioni per martedì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33