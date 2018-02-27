Poste Italiane sees 1.2 bn net profits in 5-yr plan (2)

Milan, February 27 - Poste Italiane said that it expects its annual net profit to rise to 13% a year during its 2018-2022 industrial plan, which it presented on Tuesday. This will take net profits up to 1.2 billion euros in 2022, according to the plan outlined by new CEO Matteo Del Fante. The State-controlled postal company also has strong banking, insurance and financial services arms. The plan says that Poste Italiane will increase consolidated revenues by an average of 1% a year, to them up to 11.2 billion euros by 2022. It said annual operative profits should reach 1.8 billion euros in 2022. The Deliver 2022 plan features 2.8 billion euros in investments in automation, digitalization and reorganization of the services model.