Soccer: Napoli thrash Cagliari to stretch lead

Rome, February 27 - Napoli thrashed Cagliari 5-0 away from home on Monday to stretch their lead over champions Juventus at the top of Serie to four points. Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Marek Hamsik, Lorenzo Insigne and Mario Rui were on target to put the Naples side on 69 games from 26 games. Turin giant Juventus have 65 points but have played one game fewer as their clash with Atalanta was postponed on Sunday due to snow.

