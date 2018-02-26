Fashion: Sapinda take over La Perla from Silvio Scaglia (2)

Milan

Anglo-Dutch investment company buys 100% of shares

Milan, February 26 - The Anglo-Dutch Sapinda Holding investment company has bought 100% of the shares of La Perla Global Management, the parent company of luxury Italian lingerie brand La Perla, the latter said on Monday. The company was bought in 2013 by Italian businessman Silvio Scaglia's Pacific Global Management, which repositioned the brand. Scaglia surprised observers by not selling the lingerie company to China's Fosun Fashion Group, with which it had ented into a preliminary deal. La Perla has joined brands like Gucci, Loro Piana, Fendi, Bulgari, Pomellato and Valentino in ending up in foreign hands.

