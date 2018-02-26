Falcons nest in Frederick II square in birthplace

Jesi
26/02/2018
Jesi, February 26 - A pair of peregrine falcons have been nesting for a couple of months in the Marche birthplace of 13th century Emperor Frederick II, the 'Stupor Mundi' (Wonder of the World) who wrote a celebrated treatise on falconry. The Falconers of Frederick II have dubbed the pair Federico and Costanza in honour of "the greatest falconer in history", who was born in a square in Jesi to Constance of Hauteville (Costanza di Alatavilla) in 1194.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online