Falcons nest in Frederick II square in birthplace

Honour 'greatest falconer in history' at Jesi

Falcons nest in Frederick II square in birthplace

Jesi, February 26 - A pair of peregrine falcons have been nesting for a couple of months in the Marche birthplace of 13th century Emperor Frederick II, the 'Stupor Mundi' (Wonder of the World) who wrote a celebrated treatise on falconry. The Falconers of Frederick II have dubbed the pair Federico and Costanza in honour of "the greatest falconer in history", who was born in a square in Jesi to Constance of Hauteville (Costanza di Alatavilla) in 1194.

