Delrio asks for report on train disruption (4)

Rome

Rome, February 26 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio on Monday asked rail network company RFI for a detailed report on the rail disruption caused by snow in Rome and the centre-north of Italy. The request, sent by the ministry at Delrio's behest, asked RFI to explain why there had been so much disruption at the Rome hub and in central and northern parts, which caused "considerable" inconvenience to passengers. Trenitalia said earlier high-speed trains had been delayed for up to seven hours and the average delay was 150 minutes. Commuters across Italy and especially those travelling to and from Rome got to work very late or abandoned their journeys altogether. The ministry said the report would help to "ascertain possible responsibilities by railway companies". It asked for the report "with the greatest urgency". The report will cover track maintenance and what preventive measures were taken, the ministry said.

