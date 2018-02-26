Palermo

Stones thrown at TV crew in Palermo, gunshot suspected

No bullets found in car

Palermo, February 26 - Stones were thrown at the car of a TV crew investigating drug pushing in Palermo's Zen district on Sunday evening and a gunshot is also suspected, sources said Monday. Police said no bullets had been found in the car and so a report that it had been fired on could not be confirmed. The armour-plated Audi's roof was caved in by a block of concrete thrown from a nearby balcony while the vehicle came under a heavy shower of stones. A hole in a door was initially reported as having been caused by a bullet. The crew was from the Striscia La Notizia programme on a Berlusconi channel, which combines comedy with investigative reporting.

