M5S Senator probe concluded (3)

Catania

Attempted abuse of office in hiring

Catania, February 26 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senator Ornella Bertorotta was told Monday a probe into alleged attempted abuse of office had been concluded, paving the way for charges to be pressed. Bertorotta is suspected of exerting undue pressure to get a young woman close to the M5S hired by a rehab community near Catania, judicial sources said. She is alleged to have used her inspection and interrogation powers to try to influence the decisions of the rehab centre, the sources said.

