Rome

Italy won't need supplementary budget - Padoan

No longer under 'special observation'

Italy won't need supplementary budget - Padoan

Rome, February 23 - Italy will not need to pass a supplementary budget, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday. He also said Italy was no longer under "special observation" in Europe and that the economy was "much more stable" than in previous years. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had not meant to suggest otherwise with his recent statement, which he later toned down, on the possibility of a "non-operational" government after the March 4 general election.

