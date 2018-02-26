Rome

New weather alert in centre-south (3)

More snow in Adriatic regions

New weather alert in centre-south (3)

Rome, February 26 - The civil protection department on Monday issued a fresh weather alert for the centre and south of Italy over the coming hours. There will be fresh heavy snow fall in the coastal areas of the central and southern Adriatic regions and in Sardinia, it said. Snow will fall over low ground over the coming hours in Abruzzo, Molise and Puglia, while it will start out at 200-400 metres in Marche and Sardinia and then fall over low ground there too. "Weak to moderate" snow fall is expected. The civil protection department has also weighed a yellow alert for Abruzzo and Molise and parts of Emilia Romagna for tomorrow.

