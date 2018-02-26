EP panel nixes PD EMA amendment (3)

Brussels, February 26 - The European Parliament's Constitutional Affairs committee on Monday rejected an amendment from the Democratic Party's (PD) rapporteur Mercedes Bresso asking to eliminate from the new regulation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), proposed by the European Commission, all references to the city of Amsterdam as new location. Sources said this would "complicate" Italy's battle to bring the EMA back to Milan from the Dutch city. Italy has appealed to the European Court of Justice against the November 20 decision, in a tie-break lottery, to assign the EMA to Amsterdam rather than Milan, after the two cities finished level in voting by EU ministers. The EMA is moving from London after Brexit.