Milan

Luxottica profits up 22% to 1 bn in 2017 (3)

Earnings 9.15 bn

Milan, February 26 - Italian eyewear giant Luxottica posted reported net profits of 1.038 billion euros in 2017 Monday, a 22% rise on 2016. The adjusted net profit was up 10% at 970 million euros, it said. Earnings were up 0.8% to 9.15 billion while the dividend was 1.01 euros. Luxottica said it expected "result to grow further" in 2018.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

di Emanuele Rigano

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33