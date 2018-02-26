Kids home head nabbed for molesting kids (4)

Trieste, February 26 - The chairman of a children's home near Trieste was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting kids in the facility. The man is suspected of mistreating minors at the home, and trying "sexual advances" with some of them. He is also accused of ordering that substandard food be served in the home. The man is also suspected of "vexatious" conduct towards a female former manager, judicial sources said. The alleged crimes took place in different periods in a timeframe spanning September 2013 and September 2017, police said. Te victims were staff and ex-staff, collaborators, and unaccompanied minors from various countries including Kosovo, Albania, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, judicial sources said.