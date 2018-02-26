Kids home head nabbed for molesting kids (3)

Trieste
26/02/2018
Trieste, February 26 - The chairman of a children's home near Trieste was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting kids in the facility. The man is suspected of mistreating minors at the home, and trying "sexual advances" with some of them. He is also accused of ordering that substandard food be served in the home. The man is also suspected of "vexatious" conduct towards a female former manager, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online