Trieste

Kids home head nabbed for molesting kids (3)

Also accused of mistreatment, substandard food

Kids home head nabbed for molesting kids (3)

Trieste, February 26 - The chairman of a children's home near Trieste was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting kids in the facility. The man is suspected of mistreating minors at the home, and trying "sexual advances" with some of them. He is also accused of ordering that substandard food be served in the home. The man is also suspected of "vexatious" conduct towards a female former manager, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

di Emanuele Rigano

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33