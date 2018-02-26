Scaroni 6 yrs 4mths asked for Algeria 'kickbacks' (3)

Milan, February 26 - A Milan prosecutor on Monday asked for a six-year and four-month prison term for former ENI chief Paolo Scaroni in a trial into alleged kickbacks on contracts in Algeria involving engineering unit Saipem. The prosecutor also asked for a 900,000-euro fine for ENI and Saipem. He also asked for eight years in jail for Farid Noureddine Bedjaoui, trustee of the then Algerian energy minister, who is alleged to have been the beneficiary of the bribes.