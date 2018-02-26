Credibility depends on proper asset management - CEI (3)

Rome, February 26 - The credibility of the Catholic Church in Italy depends on the proper management of its property and assets, Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) No.2 Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Monday. The CEI secretary-general said the Church "must increasingly and ever better operate to make sure our management is transparent, perfectly up to our principles and strictly linked to goals". "Today our credibility depends on keeping faith with these principles and goals," Galantino said. "Woe betide us if the management of the resources at our disposal, especially the various economic assets, were not to be consistent with the Christian message" or "actually became a cause for scandal".