Rome

Credibility depends on proper asset management - CEI (3)

Don't let it be cause fo scandal - Galantino

Credibility depends on proper asset management - CEI (3)

Rome, February 26 - The credibility of the Catholic Church in Italy depends on the proper management of its property and assets, Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) No.2 Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Monday. The CEI secretary-general said the Church "must increasingly and ever better operate to make sure our management is transparent, perfectly up to our principles and strictly linked to goals". "Today our credibility depends on keeping faith with these principles and goals," Galantino said. "Woe betide us if the management of the resources at our disposal, especially the various economic assets, were not to be consistent with the Christian message" or "actually became a cause for scandal".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

di Emanuele Rigano

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33