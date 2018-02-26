Pre-election 'green zone' to be set up in Rome (3)

Rome

Only 'flagged-up' events to be allowed

Rome, February 26 - A pre-election 'green zone' will be set up in a large area of Rome's historic centre where only authorised marches and demonstrations will be allowed from Wednesday evening until the end of voting Sunday night, Rome police HQ said Monday. Police said only demos that had been "regularly" flagged up would be allowed. It said the move was needed to prevent incidents linked to the election as well as the "persistent terror threat". There have been several clashes with police across Italy involving anti-Fascists trying to get at neo-Fascist rallies.

