Soccer: Probe concluded for 25 over Parma bankruptcy (2)

Ex chairman Ghirardi, CEO Leonardi set for trial

Parma, February 26 - Prosecutors have informed 25 people that they have closed investigations into them in relation to the bankruptcy of Parma soccer club in March 2015. Such notification usually comes before prosecutors request the suspects be sent to trial. Former chairman Tommaso Ghirardi and CEO Pietro Leonardi are among those facing trial for charges including fraudulent bankruptcy, illegal access to credit and false entries on balance sheets. The two-time UEFA Cup-winners and 1993 European Cup-Winners' Cup winners were reformed and demoted to the fourth tier after bankruptcy and have fought their way back up to Serie B.

