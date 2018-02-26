Palermo

M5S Bagheria mayor indicted (3)

Accused of bid rigging, fraud, abuse of power

Palermo, February 26 - The prosecutor's office in the Sicilian town of Termini Imerese on Monday issued an indictment for the mayor of Bagheria, Patrizio Cinque, of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) party. Cinque is accused of bid rigging, fraud, abuse of power, revealing secrets of office and official misconduct. The preliminary hearing is set for April 11. Cinque suspended himself from the anti-establishment M5S after learning he was under investigation.

