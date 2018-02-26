FCA says will stop diesel cars by 2022

Turin
26/02/2018
Turin, February 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said Sunday it would stop making diesel engines for passenger cars by 2022. It said there had been a sharp fall in demand for such vehicles coupled with increased costs to comply with new standards.
