Cinema: Danny De Vito to get top Italian honour

Los Angeles, February 26 - Italian-American actor and producer Danny De Vito will get a top Italian honour at the L.A., Italia 2018 festival on March 2, organisers said Sunday. De Vito will become a 'Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic', one of Italy's highest civic honours. The award will be presented to De Vito by Italian Consul Antonio Verde, who said it was "a keenly felt recognition by our country of one of the most highly appreciated interpreters of international cinema, who has proudly claimed his deep sense of attachment to his Italian roots and the values of his culture of origin throughout his long artistic career".