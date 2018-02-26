Los Angeles

Cinema: Danny De Vito to get top Italian honour

Italian-American actor to be made 'grand officer' of Italy

Cinema: Danny De Vito to get top Italian honour

Los Angeles, February 26 - Italian-American actor and producer Danny De Vito will get a top Italian honour at the L.A., Italia 2018 festival on March 2, organisers said Sunday. De Vito will become a 'Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic', one of Italy's highest civic honours. The award will be presented to De Vito by Italian Consul Antonio Verde, who said it was "a keenly felt recognition by our country of one of the most highly appreciated interpreters of international cinema, who has proudly claimed his deep sense of attachment to his Italian roots and the values of his culture of origin throughout his long artistic career".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

Chiuso il Bar Casaramona, apposti i sigilli dal curatore

di Emanuele Rigano

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Spari su auto di Striscia La Notizia

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33