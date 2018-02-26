I'll meet everybody says Salvini on CasaPound support (3)

Rieti
26/02/2018
Rieti, February 26 - Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini responded to a question on the far-right CasaPound group's announced support for a Salvini-led government by saying Monday that he would meet "everyone" after the March 4 general election. "I can't wait to be put to the test, from March 5 I will meet everybody," said Salvini on the stump in Rieti. "I'm busy with the League and the centre right, I'm working so that Italians will choose a centre-right government led by the League. Everything that happens outside doesn't concern me," he said.
