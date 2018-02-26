Rome

Difficult to patch up relations with Renzi - Berlusconi (2)

FI leader says he has premier candidate in mind, but cannot name

Difficult to patch up relations with Renzi - Berlusconi

Rome, February 26 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi told RTL 102.5 radio on Monday that he considered it "difficult" to patch up relations with Democratic Party (PD) chief Matteo Renzi. Three-time premier Berlusconi and ex-premier Renzi struck the so-called Nazareno Pact in 2014 for a new election law and an overhaul of Italy's political machinery. But Berlusconi ditched the pact early in 2015 due to differences that emerged in the process that led to President Sergio Mattarella being elected head of State. There has been speculation that FI and the PD could try to form a grand-coalition government if the outcome of Sunday's general election is inconclusive. Berlusconi said Monday that he expected a "splendid" result for FI and the centre-right coalition on Sunday. He added that he has a premier candidate in mind but cannot name that person yet because they have "a very high role and don't want their name in the mincer".

