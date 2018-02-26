Di Maio blasts RAI coverage of M5S (2)

Rome, February 26 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Monday blasted State broadcaster RAI's coverage of the anti-establishment group during the election campaign. "RAI's news shows are giving the worst of the worst against us, perhaps because they fear losing their place," Di Maio told Mediaset television. "We are in favour of changing the governance of that company". The M5S looks set to be the biggest single party in Sunday's general election, although a coalition of centre-right parties is closer to winning a working majority in parliament, according to the opinion polls. Di Maio said that a vote for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of ex-premier Matteo Renzi was "wasted". "Renzi's support is under 20%. Now it's a head-to-head between us and the centre-right that is split on everything," Di Maio said.