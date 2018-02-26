Italy shivers in cold snap, Rome in blanket of snow (2)

Rome, February 26 - Rome woke up covered in a blanket of snow on Monday as Italy shivered in a cold snap. Schools in the capital and many other areas were closed as a precautionary measure on Monday and the Rome city council has told people to avoid any unnecessary travel. Snowfalls are rare in Rome, which is close to sea level. Areas were set aside at several Rome metro stations overnight to host the homeless to avert the risk of people freezing to death. The Civil Protection Department on Monday decided to call in the army to help clear Rome's streets of snow, sources said. At the same meeting the department also decided to dispatch volunteers to help some travellers blocked at stations in the capital due to the bad weather. The government of Lazio, the region around Rome, said via Twitter Monday that Governor Nicola Zingaretti was at a civil protection operations centre to asses the situation. It said that over 200 civil protection squads had been used on Sunday and overnight to tackle the weather emergency. The Siberian-like weather front has also caused transport problems and major disruption in many other parts of the country. Sunday's Serie A match between champions Juventus and Atalanta had to be postponed due to heavy snow in Turin.