Rome

Army to help clear snow in Rome - civil protection (2)

Volunteers to help travellers blocked as stations.

Rome, February 26 - The Civil Protection Department on Monday decided to call in the army to help clear Rome's streets of snow, sources said on Monday. At the same meeting the department also decided to dispatch volunteers to help some travellers blocked at stations in the capital due to the bad weather. The government of Lazio, the region around Rome, said via Twitter Monday that Governor Nicola Zingaretti was at a civil protection operations centre to asses the situation. It said that over 200 civil protection squads had been used on Sunday and overnight to tackle the weather emergency.

