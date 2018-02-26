Italy shivers in cold snap, Rome in blanket of snow

Rome
26/02/2018
Rome, February 26 - Rome woke up covered in a blanket of snow on Monday as Italy shivered in a cold snap. Schools in the capital and many other areas were closed as a precautionary measure on Monday and the Rome city council has told people to avoid any unnecessary travel. Snowfalls are rare in Rome, which is close to sea level. The Siberian-like weather front has also caused transport problems and major disruption in many other parts of the country. Sunday's Serie A match between champions Juventus and Atalanta had to be postponed due to heavy snow in Turin.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online