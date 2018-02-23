Clericus Cup to feature Mother Teresa team

Rome, February 23 - This year's 12th edition of the Clericus Cup Vatican soccer tournament will feature for the first time an Indian team honouring Mother Teresa of Calcutta, organisers said Friday. The Damascene College playing in St Teresa's honour are one of the 16 teams - four each in four groups - that will dispute the tourney starting this weekend and ending in the final on Saturday May 26. Reigning champions the Urban Pontifical College will take the field Saturday while the opening game will see the Gregoriana, runners-up last year, take on the Mexican College formed of Legionaries of Christ.