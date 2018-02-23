Rome

Clericus Cup to feature Mother Teresa team

Vatican soccer tourney runs till May 26

Clericus Cup to feature Mother Teresa team

Rome, February 23 - This year's 12th edition of the Clericus Cup Vatican soccer tournament will feature for the first time an Indian team honouring Mother Teresa of Calcutta, organisers said Friday. The Damascene College playing in St Teresa's honour are one of the 16 teams - four each in four groups - that will dispute the tourney starting this weekend and ending in the final on Saturday May 26. Reigning champions the Urban Pontifical College will take the field Saturday while the opening game will see the Gregoriana, runners-up last year, take on the Mexican College formed of Legionaries of Christ.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33