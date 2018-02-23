100 guests at Naples' Muse al Museo, Nyman to Pennac

Naples, February 23 - The second edition of the Muse al Museo ('Muses at the Museum') festival will include an impressive line-up of over 100 artists, musicians and writers. The festival, held at Naples' Archaeological Museum (MANN) from March 21 to March 28, will include guests such as Michael Nyman, Richard Galliano, Daniel Pennac, Rick Wakeman, Roberto Vecchioni, Elio, Carlo Verdone, Luciano Canfora and the Pulizter Prize-winning Hisham Matar. "The museum of the future," MANN director Paolo Giulierini said, "is a large agora where conservation, research and the ability to experiment come together. Music and theatrical arts, which are alluded to by the statues, mosaics and frescoes, magically take on a physical form in these eight days of the festival and make MANN into a cultural center spreading new forms of expression without ever losing sight of its classical roots." In the 'Fuoriclassico' space - which will host Matar as well - Canfora will be speaking about Thucydides and performances will include such protagonists as The Jackal, Nino Frassica and John Peter Sloan. There will also be music by Massimo Bubola, Cristiano Godano, Marina Rei, Alvin Curran for Piano City and Ciro Longobardi. The evenings will include homage to the Neapolitan legend Eduardo De Filippo and Pino Daniele on March 27, with Mariangela D'Abbraccio & Musica Da Ripostiglio introduced by Carolina Rosi. Like last year, when there were 20,000 attendees, the events will be held throughout the entire day in the museum opening hours in the museum halls among historical treasures from Pompeii and ones from the Farnese collection beginning at 10 AM with theater performances for schools without the need to pay for an extra ticket. The eight evening performances will start from 9 PM and will be hosted in the large Sala della Meridiana, which has been transformed into a theater for the purpose. Tickets will be available from the beginning of March. The MANN festival is supported by the Campania regional government and will be inaugurated on March 21 at 3:30 PM with a concert of ethnic music in Naples' Galleria Principe. On March 18 there will be a preview the entire day in the Old City, with performances by Archimossi.