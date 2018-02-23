School gyms lacking in Milan, libraries in Lazio

Rome
23/02/2018
Rome, February 23 - Italian schools are lacking gyms in Milan and libraries in Lazio, a report said Friday. The report, With The Children, also found that souther municipalities had the most children but also the most serious shortfalls in services for kids.
