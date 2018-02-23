Man, boy hurt in Puglia ambush

Bari, February 23 - Two people including a minor were hurt in an ambush in Puglia on Friday. The victims, a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who was only slightly injured, were shot in the historic centre of Bitonto. The man was named as Giuseppe Antuofermo, alleged lieutenant of class boss Domenico Conte. Antuofermo has been the target of another two ambushes, in 2013 and 2015. In the first one he managed to dodge the bullets and in the second one he was shot three times. The pretty town was the scene on December 30 of the death of an 84-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of a criminal shootout as she was crossing the road. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. The other three are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.