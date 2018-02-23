Di Maio says will tell Mattarella govt team (3)

Rome
23/02/2018
Rome, February 23 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Friday he would inform President Sergio Mattarella before announcing his government team. Di Maio was speaking after a trip to the presidential palace where he spoke to a top aide of Mattarella's. The premier candidate said Thursday he would roll out the names gradually starting next week. He also said top spots would be reserved for women.
