Caserta

Priest nabbed for sexual violence in exorcism rites (2)

Near Caserta

Priest nabbed for sexual violence in exorcism rites (2)

Caserta, February 23 - A 42-year-old priest was arrested Friday on suspicion of carrying out "brutal and medieval exorcism rites" on many women, including a minor and a young woman, in ways that constituted aggravated sexual violence, sources said. The alleged incidents happened near Caserta northwest of Naples, sources said. Another three people were placed under house arrest, two of them the parents of the minor, and the other a police official who is a friend of the priest's, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33