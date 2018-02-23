Priest nabbed for sexual violence in exorcism rites (2)

Caserta
23/02/2018
Caserta, February 23 - A 42-year-old priest was arrested Friday on suspicion of carrying out "brutal and medieval exorcism rites" on many women, including a minor and a young woman, in ways that constituted aggravated sexual violence, sources said. The alleged incidents happened near Caserta northwest of Naples, sources said. Another three people were placed under house arrest, two of them the parents of the minor, and the other a police official who is a friend of the priest's, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online