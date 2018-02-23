Priest nabbed for sexual violence in exorcism rites (2)

Caserta, February 23 - A 42-year-old priest was arrested Friday on suspicion of carrying out "brutal and medieval exorcism rites" on many women, including a minor and a young woman, in ways that constituted aggravated sexual violence, sources said. The alleged incidents happened near Caserta northwest of Naples, sources said. Another three people were placed under house arrest, two of them the parents of the minor, and the other a police official who is a friend of the priest's, sources said.